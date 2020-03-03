Biden wins major upset in Massachusetts

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE scored a major Super Tuesday upset in Massachusetts, beating out home-state Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden MORE (D) as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.).

The Associated Press called the race for Biden shortly before 11 p.m. ET. With about 60 percent of precincts in the state reporting, the former vice president carried about 34 percent of the vote, followed by Sanders in second with about 27 percent of the vote and Warren running third in her home state with about 21 percent of the vote.

Biden’s win in the Bay State was a stunning victory for the former vice president, who until a few days ago appeared to be facing a narrowing path to the Democratic nomination.

It was also a disappointing loss for Warren. She has not won a single primary or caucus since voting began last month, and the loss in her home state is likely to increase pressure on her to drop out of the presidential race.

Biden’s win in Massachusetts was particularly unexpected because he hasn’t led a poll in the state in months. Every public survey conducted in February showed either Warren or Sanders in the lead, with Biden typically trailing in third place or lower.

It was the latest in a run of victories for Biden on Tuesday. He has also scored wins in at least seven other states: Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Minnesota and Oklahoma.

Sanders, meanwhile, has notched wins in Colorado, Utah and his home state of Vermont as well as in California, the single biggest delegate prize on Super Tuesday.

The Bay State has 91 pledged delegates up for grabs.

Updated at 11:05 p.m.