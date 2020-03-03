Gabbard attacks Warren as 'fake indigenous woman of color'

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardSusan Rice endorses Biden's presidential campaign AIPAC chief promises to defeat 'those who try to harm the U.S.-Israel relationship' in veiled shot at Sanders Five things to watch for in South Carolina's results MORE (D-Hawaii) blasted her fellow 2020 contender Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden MORE (D-Mass.) on Tuesday, calling her a "fake indigenous woman of color" in a tweet.

Gabbard was responding to a segment on Fox News's "The Daily Briefing" in which host Dana Perino and GOP strategist Karl Rove Karl Christian RoveKarl Rove: 'Long way to go' for Sanders to capture nomination: 'The field is splintered' Karl Rove argues Clinton's impeachment was 'dignified' Washington Post fact-checker gives Plame three Pinocchios for Libby claim MORE apparently forgot Gabbard's candidacy and referred to Warren as the "only woman left" in the 2020 Democratic field.

"@DanaPerino I'm not quite sure why you're telling FOX viewers that Elizabeth Warren is the last female candidate in the Dem primary. Is it because you believe a fake indigenous woman of color is 'real' and the real indigenous woman of color in this race is fake?" Gabbard tweeted alongside a video of Rove making the remark.

.@DanaPerino I'm not quite sure why you're telling FOX viewers that Elizabeth Warren is the last female candidate in the Dem primary. Is it because you believe a fake indigenous woman of color is "real" and the real indigenous woman of color in this race is fake? pic.twitter.com/VKCxy2JzFe — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 3, 2020

Gabbard appeared to be referring to criticism Warren has faced over her past claims of Native American ancestry, for which the senator has apologized. President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Congress scrambles to finalize coronavirus funding, surveillance deals MORE seized on the issue as well, controversially nicknaming the Massachusetts senator "Pocahontas."