Trump glides to victory in Super Tuesday GOP primaries

President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Congress scrambles to finalize coronavirus funding, surveillance deals MORE coasted to a series of primary victories on Super Tuesday, easily winning the GOP contests held across the country as most of the nation monitored the Democratic results.

As results continued to filter in, Trump was promptly declared the winner of Alabama, Vermont, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Maine and Tennessee, among other states. He was expected to win each of the states in the Midwest and along the west coast once voting closed later in the evening.

Trump tweeted out several graphics thanking voters in each of the states as he was declared the winner.

The president held a campaign rally in North Carolina on Monday, choosing to spend the night before Super Tuesday in what will likely be a swing state come November.

Trump is running essentially unopposed to be the GOP nominee. Former Rep. Joe Walsh Joe WalshBoston Globe endorses Trump's GOP challenger Bill Weld Joe Walsh: 'I'd rather have a socialist in the White House than a con man' Limbaugh on Buttigieg: 'America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage' MORE (R-Ill.) suspended his campaign after a poor showing in Iowa. Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldBoston Globe endorses Trump's GOP challenger Bill Weld Overnight Energy: EPA moves to limit financial pressure on 'forever chemical' manufacturers | California sues Trump over water order| Buttigieg expands on climate plan Buttigieg expands on climate plan with new proposals MORE is still running a bare bones challenge to the incumbent.

Trump has glided to primary wins in each of the states thus far while facing minimal opposition. Arizona, Kansas, Nevada and South Carolina each canceled their Republican primaries or caucuses as party leaders sought to clear the president's path to winning reelection.

Still, the Trump campaign has pointed to strong turnout among GOP primary voters as evidence the president's support remains strong headed into November.

With his own path to being the nominee unimpeded, Trump has turned to weighing in repeatedly on the Democratic nominating contest. He has repeatedly suggested the process is being "rigged" against Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) in an effort to stir up divisions within the party.

Trump said earlier in the day he did not care whether he ultimately faced Sanders or former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE in November, but indicated he would have his eye on the Democratic returns as they help determine his likely opponent.

"It's going to be a very interesting evening of television," he said. "I think it's really going to be something."