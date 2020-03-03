California Rep. Costa endorses Biden

California Rep. Jim Costa James (Jim) Manuel CostaGroup of House Democrats reportedly attended the White House ball China, US officials: 'Phase one' trade deal could slide into next year Fresno congressman calls for Senate to take up gun legislation after deadly mass shooting at football party MORE (D), a member of the Blue Dog Coalition, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE's presidential campaign Tuesday, just hours before polls in the Golden State closed.

"It’s time for Democrats to come together to focus on supporting the best candidate for victory in November. That’s why I am joining many of my colleagues to endorse, my friend, Joe Biden for President," Costa said in a statement.

Costa said Biden is "clearly the most qualified candidate," noting the candidate's "extensive" background in domestic and foreign policy.

"Above all else, we must have a person that has the empathy and compassion to heal the wounds and bring the divisions in our country together again," Costa said. "Vice President Joe Biden best represents the values that offer the hope and promise for America’s future."

Biden was previously endorsed by Democratic California Reps. Lucille Roybal-Allard Lucille Roybal-AllardBipartisan lawmakers ask NIH for information on 'disturbing' studies on monkeys LA Mayor Eric Garcetti endorses Biden Even in a time of impeachment, health care is on the agenda MORE, Tony Cárdenas, Ami Bera Amerish (Ami) Babulal BeraLawmakers frustrated with lack of emergency funds for coronavirus Overnight Health Care — Presented by Philip Morris International — Trump officials to allow Medicaid block grants | WHO declares emergency over coronavirus | CDC reports first coronavirus case that spread in US WHO declares public health emergency over coronavirus MORE, John Garamendi John Raymond GaramendiNewly released emails reveal officials' panic over loss of credibility after Trump's Dorian claims Overnight Health Care — Presented by American Health Care Association — Dems 'frustrated' by coronavirus response after briefing | Mulvaney claims press covering outbreak to take Trump down | Pence bolsters task force House Democrat denies he threatened Trump Jr. with 'physical violence' after demand for apology MORE, Lou Correa Jose (Lou) Luis Correa Biden announces Barbara Boxer's endorsement ahead of California voting on Super Tuesday LA Mayor Eric Garcetti endorses Biden Democrat makes case for impeachment in Spanish during House floor debate MORE, Jerry McNerney Gerlad (Jerry) Mark McNerneyHillicon Valley: US hits Huawei with new charges | Judge orders Pentagon to halt 'war cloud' work amid Amazon challenge | IRS removes guidance on Fortnite game currency Democrats criticize FCC for not taking action against DC station broadcasting Russian disinformation Democrats demand FCC act over leak of phone location data MORE, as well as Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinSenators see tide turning toward Biden after big win Biden announces Barbara Boxer's endorsement ahead of California voting on Super Tuesday Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday MORE and other officials across the state.

California has 415 pledged delegates to award, the most of any state.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) is the favorite to win the Golden State, with a wide lead in most polls.

Sanders has a 12 point lead over Biden in California, according to a RealClearPolitics average.