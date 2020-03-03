Pelosi urges California voters 'to stay in line' amid reports of long wait times

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiCongress scrambles to finalize coronavirus funding, surveillance deals Trump formally sends Ratcliffe nomination for DNI to Senate Pelosi invites leaders to briefing on preventing coronavirus spread in Capitol MORE (D-Calif.) urged California voters to remain in line amid reports of long lines at the polls for the Golden State’s Super Tuesday primary.

“Stay in line, friends. Your vote is imperative,” Pelosi tweeted Tuesday evening ahead of the polls closing in California.

Stay in line, friends. Your vote is imperative. https://t.co/KDJjT3W1sP — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) March 4, 2020

Pelosi sent the tweet amid reports of hours-long wait times at UCLA’s single campus voting center, with Sophia Armen, a campus organizer for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE’s (I-Vt.) campaign, saying she had seen students walk away from the line.

Students are genuinely walk away in line, I’m watching them#SuperTuesday #LosAngeles — Sophia “VOTE” Armen (@SophiaArmen) March 4, 2020

Rafael Návar, Sanders's state director in California, said earlier in the afternoon that only nine of the voting center's 39 machines were functioning.

Hey @LACountyRRCC, the vote center at @UCLA has only 9 machines working out of 39. Lines are almost 2 hours long for students who need to go to class. Please resolve this ASAP to ensure all students are able to vote. @CASOSvote #Californiaprimary2020 @UPTECWA — Rafael Návar (@Rafael_Navar) March 3, 2020

The Hill has reached out to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office for comment.