Hillary Clinton says she's 'not planning to endorse' anyone in 2020 race

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump zeroes in on Biden gaffes at rally on eve of Super Tuesday Hillicon Valley: Facebook takes down foreign influence campaigns | Senior Trump officials warn of foreign interference on Super Tuesday | Apple offers 0M settlement for slowing older iPhones | Treasury sanctions Chinese hackers Trump claims Democratic primary 'rigged' against Sanders after Klobuchar, Buttigieg drop out MORE said she is not intending to endorse any candidates in the 2020 Democratic primary race.

“I am not planning to endorse,” Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former secretary of State, said in an interview with NPR on Tuesday. “I am going to say the same thing I’ve been saying from the beginning of this vigorous primary contest: I hope the voters will pick the person that is most able to beat Donald Trump in the electoral college. At the end of the day, that is all that matters.”

The comments came as 15 states and territories headed to the polls on Super Tuesday to allocate about a third of all the pledge delegates up for grabs in the primary cycle.

Early results suggest former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE received a swift boost from his weekend victory in the South Carolina primary, as early projections show him winning Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama. However, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.), who faced off against Clinton in the 2016 primary, is banking on strong showings in Texas and California to burnish a strong delegate lead.

Clinton also beat back claims from Sanders supporters that the Democratic “establishment” is working to undermine the Vermont lawmaker’s White House bid after Biden received an avalanche of endorsements from prominent Democratic figures. The complaints from progressives echoed concerns they voiced in 2016 in the race against Clinton.

“If the ‘establishment’ means you put your head down, you get to work, you figure out how you’re going to pay for things, you build a coalition, you actually make change — then I think that’s a misnomer,” Clinton said.

Clinton eventually garnered more pledged delegates and superdelegates in the 2016 primary against Sanders, but ultimately lost the general election against President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Congress scrambles to finalize coronavirus funding, surveillance deals MORE despite winning the popular vote.