MSNBC's Brian Williams: Bloomberg 'not having the night he thought he paid for'

MSNBC’s Brian Williams said Tuesday that Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg was not having the “night he thought he paid for,” as results from Super Tuesday rolled in.

Williams, speaking as the network aired portions of Bloomberg’s Florida rally, said it’s “fair to say he [Bloomberg] is not having the night he thought he paid for, not having the night he was hoping for.”

Most of the races across the country had yet to be called, and in some states in the West polls were still open during Williams’s broadcast.

Tuesday marked Bloomberg’s ballot box debut in the Democratic nomination contest. The billionaire candidate outspent his rivals on ad buys in markets across the country in his bid for the nomination.

Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, is self-funding his campaign.

As of 9 p.m. ET, Bloomberg had only been projected to win one race: American Samoa. The U.S territory has six pledged delegates to award. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardSusan Rice endorses Biden's presidential campaign AIPAC chief promises to defeat 'those who try to harm the U.S.-Israel relationship' in veiled shot at Sanders Five things to watch for in South Carolina's results MORE’s (D) campaign said it was informed that she would win two of the six.