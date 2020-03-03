Cornyn wins Senate primary in Texas

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynSurveillance fight pits Trump allies against each other Texas kicks off critical battle for House control GOP, Democrats hash out 2020 strategy at dueling retreats MORE (R-Texas) won his party's Senate primary Tuesday, defeating his closest opponent by double digits.

Cornyn held a comfortable lead over his GOP challengers as election results came in Tuesday evening, defeating four Republican primary contenders who all lack experience in government at the state or national level.

The Texas incumbent won an endorsement for reelection from President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Congress scrambles to finalize coronavirus funding, surveillance deals MORE last February when it was reported that former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeKlobuchar, O'Rourke endorse Biden at Dallas rally Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden Biden: Buttigieg 'reminds me of my son Beau' MORE (D-Texas) was considering entering the race against him. O'Rourke later opted to continue his presidential campaign instead.

"Senator John Cornyn has done an outstanding job for the people of Texas," Trump tweeted last year, adding that the three-term senator had his "complete and total endorsement."

Senator John Cornyn has done an outstanding job for the people of Texas. He is strong on Crime, the Border, the Second Amendment and loves our Military and Vets. John has my complete and total endorsement. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

A number of Democratic challengers have declared for the seat, with Air Force veteran M.J. Hegar and state Sen. Royce West leading the field as results poured in Tuesday evening.