Biden routs Sanders in Minnesota primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the Minnesota Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday night.

The Associated Press called the race for Biden around 9:47 p.m. Eastern.

One day earlier, Biden was endorsed by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D) after she dropped out of the 2020 race.

Support from former Klobuchar supporters may have given Biden a boost over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) who had a lead over Biden in the Midwestern state in polls ahead of the election.

Sanders also carried the state in 2016 in his primary race against eventual nominee Hillary Clinton.