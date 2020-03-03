Biden touts 'Joementum' after multiple Super Tuesday wins

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE took to Twitter to tout his “Joementum” after winning big in a handful of primaries earlier on Super Tuesday.

A video captioned “#Joementum” that was tweeted from his account on Tuesday shows Biden saying in a past interview, “I ain’t dead, and I’m not gonna die.”

Moments later, the frame freezes as sunglasses are edited into the clip and dropped onto the former vice president’s face as “Won’t Get Fooled Again” by the band The Who plays in the background.

At the time of his tweet, election results showed Biden leading Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) by more than a hundred delegates in the primary race after claiming wins in Tennessee, Oklahoma, Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia.

So far tonight, Sanders has notched victories in his home state of Vermont as well as Colorado. However, the senator is also expected to do well in California and Texas, where a number of polls have shown him leading in recent weeks.

Biden’s success thus far comes after the former vice president earned endorsements from three of his former 2020 rivals — Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (D-Minn.), former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (D) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) — the day before.

The move by the three former White House contenders came as a number of establishment Democrats have started to throw their support behind Biden as they work to stop Sanders, a self-declared democratic socialist, from becoming the party’s nominee.