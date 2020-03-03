George Conway donates maximum amount to Biden's campaign

Conservative attorney George Conway George Thomas ConwayEx-GOP lawmakers side with NY in Supreme Court case over Trump tax returns George Conway: We might have to impeach Trump again George Conway writes the Trump 'creed' in satirical op-ed MORE revealed Tuesday that he made the maximum allowable donation to former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE's presidential campaign as Biden surged to pick up multiple primary victories across the country on Super Tuesday.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, Conway included a screenshot of his donation to Biden's campaign as the former vice president was declared the winner in Virginia and Minnesota as well as a handful of other states.

Conway, husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayThe Hill's Campaign Report: Sanders top target at CPAC Ocasio-Cortez knocks Pence: 'Utterly irresponsible to put him in charge of US coronavirus response' Brazile 'extremely dismayed' by Bloomberg record MORE, is a vocal critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Congress scrambles to finalize coronavirus funding, surveillance deals MORE and has frequently called on the president to be removed from office.

Biden's campaign has made outreach to such Republicans a centerpiece of his campaign as he strikes a moderate tone in contrast to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.), who entered Super Tuesday as the Democratic front-runner before a series of wins by the former vice president.