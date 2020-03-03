Protesters rush stage during Biden's Super Tuesday rally

Anti-dairy protesters rushed the stage during former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE's Super Tuesday rally.

A woman chanting "let dairy die" was swiftly removed from the stage at the California event. Moments later a second protester stormed the stage. She was abruptly carried off by Biden campaign aide Symone Sanders Symone SandersSaagar Enjeti rips Biden over testy exchange in Iowa Biden gets in testy exchange in Iowa: 'You're a damn liar' Biden defends ties to former fossil fuel executive at climate forum MORE.

Both protesters came within a couple of feet of Biden, raising concerns about security surrounding one of the top Democratic presidential candidates.

BREAKING: Protesters rush the stage toward Joe Biden during #SuperTuesday night speech; they were stopped by people near Biden. Biden is continuing with his speech. pic.twitter.com/Rj9qbWqYuK — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) March 4, 2020

The protesters were from Direct Action Everywhere, a group opposed to the dairy industry that also interrupted a campaign rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) in Nevada last month and an event with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden MORE (D-Mass.) on Monday.

“Biden’s ties to the dairy industry and indifference to the suffering of farmed animals — something he basically never talks about — flies in the face of everything he claims to stand for,” a spokesperson from Direct Action Everywhere said in a statement Tuesday. “We’re asking him to stand with animal rights advocates, environmental activists, and ordinary citizens — and against the inherent violence of the dairy industry.”

The protesters interrupted Biden's remarks after early Super Tuesday victories in states like Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina and Oklahoma.

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign was not immediately available for comment in response to the protest.

Symone Sanders tweeted that she "broke a nail" after she was identified as tackling one of the protesters in video of Biden's speech shared on Twitter.

I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 4, 2020

Updated at 11:36 p.m.