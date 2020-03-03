Biden hails Clyburn, promises 'revival of decency and honesty and character' in victory speech

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE spoke to supporters in Los Angeles on Tuesday, following a string of early Super Tuesday victories in states including Massachusetts, Minnesota, Virginia and North Carolina.

Biden hailed House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), whose endorsement of Biden proved instrumental to the former vice president’s landslide victory in the South Carolina primary over the weekend.

His staggering victory in the Southern state could be what has given Biden the burst of momentum seen in the early Super Tuesday nominating contests.

"I was proud to be endorsed by Jim Clyburn, man, he is something else," Biden said. "Our campaign reflects the diversity of this party and this nation, because we need to bring everybody along. We want a nominee who will keep Nancy Pelosi the Speaker of the House and win back the United States Senate."

Biden declared himself as a "lifelong Democrat," possibly contrasting himself with fellow competitor Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Biden has frequently claimed a Sanders ticket would lead to down-ballot losses for Democrats in the general election.

The former vice president then switched gears during his speech, taking aim at President Trump.

“This all starts with a revival of decency and honesty and character,” Biden added, castigating Trump.

“The way he talks about people, he has not a single sense of empathy, he doesn’t have any compassion. … He looks at honesty and decency and respect as a sign of weakness, he doesn’t believe we’re all part of something bigger than ourselves.”

“We need a president who can fight but we need as badly someone who can heal,” Biden added.

The former vice president went on to quote Irish poet Seamus Heaney.

“He said, ‘History says, Don't hope/On this side of the grave,/But then, once in a lifetime/The longed-for tidal wave/Of justice can rise up/And hope and history rhyme.’ We can make hope and history rhyme,” Biden said.