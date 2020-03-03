Trump mocks Bloomberg, Warren over early Super Tuesday results

President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Congress scrambles to finalize coronavirus funding, surveillance deals MORE mocked Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden MORE (D-Mass.) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens Bloomberg5 states to watch on Super Tuesday Trump zeroes in on Biden gaffes at rally on eve of Super Tuesday The Hill's Campaign Report: Centrists rush behind Biden to stop Sanders MORE after their poor showings in early Super Tuesday results, declaring each candidate the "loser" of the night.

The president swiped at both candidates in separate tweets as results continued to filter in from the 14 states voting. Trump has fixated on Bloomberg recently, as the former mayor spent hundreds of millions of dollars to flood the airwaves with advertisements promoting his campaign and criticizing the president.

"The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg. His 'political' consultants took him for a ride," Trump tweeted. "$700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation. Way to go Mike!"

The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg. His “political” consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation. Way to go Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

Moments later, Trump took aim at Warren, invoking an Instagram Live video early in the campaign in which she stepped away to get a beer from the fridge before returning to take viewers' questions.

"She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts," Trump tweeted. "Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!"

Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, other than Mini Mike, was the loser of the night. She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts. Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

Bloomberg was declared the winner of the caucuses in American Samoa, while Warren was on track to get shut out from winning any of the states that voted Tuesday. In a damaging blow to her campaign, the senator was poised to finish third in her home state of Massachusetts.

Both candidates are likely to face growing pressure to drop out of the race. Bloomberg is expected to reassess the state of his campaign on Wednesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden racked up key early victories in Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Minnesota, among other states, bolstered by endorsements from previous White House hopefuls such as former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas), former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.).

Buttigieg and Klobuchar dropped out of the race this week and endorsed Biden.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was declared the winner in Colorado and his home state of Vermont. Winners have yet to be projected in California and Texas.

The Trump campaign said the results increase the chances of a contested convention and "more chaos."

"President Trump will wipe the floor with whatever Democrat is unlucky enough to be the nominee," campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.