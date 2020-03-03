Biden aide Symone Sanders jokes that she 'broke a nail' tackling protester

Symone Sanders Symone SandersSaagar Enjeti rips Biden over testy exchange in Iowa Biden gets in testy exchange in Iowa: 'You're a damn liar' Biden defends ties to former fossil fuel executive at climate forum MORE, a senior adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE’s presidential campaign, quipped that she “broke a nail” fending off a protester who rushed the stage during Biden’s victory speech on Super Tuesday.

During the event in California, anti-dairy protesters made their way onto Biden's stage before being forcibly removed by staffers including Sanders, a former CNN commentator who worked on Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE's (I-Vt.) 2016 campaign.

Footage of the incident quickly went viral online, with many praising Sanders for leaping into the fray.

I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 4, 2020

She also retweeted Biden traveling press secretary Remi Yamamoto, who said, “There’s no one I’d rather rush a stage with or have in my corner then my road sisterhood,” tagging Sanders and fellow Biden staffers Ashley Nicole Williams and Meghan Hays.

There’s no one I’d rather rush a stage with or have in my corner then my road sisterhood ✊@SymoneDSanders, @ashnicolewill, Annie T, and @meghan_hays9. #Jimsangels — Remi Yamamoto (@RemiMYamamoto) March 4, 2020

The activists yelling “let dairy die” were members of the group Direct Action Everywhere, which had previously interrupted events for Bernie Sanders in Nevada last month and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden MORE (D-Mass.) earlier this week.

“Biden’s ties to the dairy industry and indifference to the suffering of farmed animals — something he basically never talks about — flies in the face of everything he claims to stand for,” a spokesperson from Direct Action Everywhere said in a statement.

Biden scored significant victories on Super Tuesday, notching wins in Virginia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Arkansas and Tennessee.

Sanders, however, took California, the biggest state of the night, in addition to Colorado, Vermont and Utah.