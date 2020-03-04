Extra voting machines brought in as voters across Texas face long lines

By John Bowden - 03/04/20 12:09 AM EST
 
Voters in Texas remained in line for hours after polls closed to cast their ballots on Super Tuesday in a state whose hefty delegate count made it one of the top battlegrounds of the night.

Reports on Twitter indicated that lines were estimated to be several hours long at some precincts, including one at Texas Southern University (TSU), a historically black public college in Houston.

Dozens of extra voting machines were sent to TSU and some other locations, though the slow pace appeared to leave many waiting or giving up entirely.

The long voting lines come as state officials have shut down hundreds of polling sites in recent years, with one study indicating that as many as 540 poll sites in areas of strong minority population growth were closed.

Vermont Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE appeared to be vying for the top spot in the state Tuesday evening, with 228 delegates up for grabs in Texas.

