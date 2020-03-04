Extra voting machines brought in as voters across Texas face long lines

Voters in Texas remained in line for hours after polls closed to cast their ballots on Super Tuesday in a state whose hefty delegate count made it one of the top battlegrounds of the night.

Reports on Twitter indicated that lines were estimated to be several hours long at some precincts, including one at Texas Southern University (TSU), a historically black public college in Houston.

The line at TSU, Houston, for the Texas Democratic primary, 30 min after the polls closed. The line continues inside the building. From the front doors to the voting booth took me over 2 hours in line — and nobody in this picture has made it that far yet. pic.twitter.com/KvG0raAojv — Christof Spieler (@christofspieler) March 4, 2020

Dozens of extra voting machines were sent to TSU and some other locations, though the slow pace appeared to leave many waiting or giving up entirely.

.@HarrisVotes has sent out 68 extra Democratic machines to locations.



14 to TSU

12 to HCC southeast

12 to Sunnyside

6 each to Robert Frost, Ripley House, Acres Homes Northeast multiservice center, and Fallbrook — Samantha Ketterer (@sam_kett) March 4, 2020

I just left TSU after all machines were offline for nearly 30 min while they set up additional machines. The line is hundreds still at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/xjfmNnRvOl — Madeleine Pelzel (@MadsPelzel) March 4, 2020

The long voting lines come as state officials have shut down hundreds of polling sites in recent years, with one study indicating that as many as 540 poll sites in areas of strong minority population growth were closed.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to be vying for the top spot in the state Tuesday evening, with 228 delegates up for grabs in Texas.