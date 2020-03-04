Omar calls out lack of 'united progressive movement' as Biden wins big on Super Tuesday

Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarClimate group endorses both Sanders and Warren A plea to Bernie Sanders: Stay grumpy, but not Trumpy Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday MORE (D-Minn.), a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE's (I-Vt.) campaign, suggested a “united progressive movement” could have given the Vermont senator a victory in her home state after former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE’s upset win in Minnesota on Tuesday.

“Imagine if the progressives consolidated last night like the moderates consolidated, who would have won?” Omar tweeted Tuesday night. “That’s what we should be analyzing. I feel confident a united progressive movement would have allowed for us to #BuildTogether and win MN and other states we narrowly lost.”

Imagine if the progressives consolidated last night like the moderates consolidated, who would have won?



That’s what we should be analyzing. I feel confident a united progressive movement would have allowed for us to #BuildTogether and win MN and other states we narrowly lost. https://t.co/lAj2mhI3GR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden unexpectedly won Minnesota’s race on Super Tuesday, despite trailing in fourth place in recent polls in the state.

Biden’s surprising victory came after Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (D-Minn.) endorsed Biden on Monday night following the suspension of her campaign. Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE also endorsed Biden after ending his presidential bid, as did former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who ended his campaign in November.

Sanders, who won Minnesota’s 2016 primary, came in second to Biden in Tuesday’s race.

Sanders is one of the progressive Democrats left in the field along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden MORE (D-Mass.), who has remained in the race and on Tuesday ballots but failed to win her home state’s primary.

Biden carried Massachusetts, followed by Sanders in second. Warren trailed in third.