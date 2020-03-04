Former White House physician heading to runoff in Texas congressional race

Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician and retired Navy rear admiral, is heading to a runoff in the Republican primary in Texas’s 13th Congressional District.

Jackson will face off against agricultural expert Josh Winegarner. Winegarner garnered the most votes in Tuesday’s Republican primary with nearly 39 percent, with Jackson coming in second with roughly 20 percent of the vote.

Since no candidate hit the 50 percent threshold, the top two vote-getters will meet for the runoff on May 26.

President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Congress scrambles to finalize coronavirus funding, surveillance deals MORE threw his support behind Jackson last month, saying he is “strong on Crime and Borders, GREAT for our Military and Vets, and will protect your [Second Amendment].”

However, Jackson has had to grapple with lingering controversy from his time working in the White House. His nomination to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs was withdrawn from consideration amid allegations of professional misconduct, including drinking on the job and overprescribing medication.

Jackson is running for the chance to replace retiring Rep. Mac Thornberry William (Mac) McClellan ThornberryOvernight Defense: US, Taliban deal hits snag in first days | Military helping to find coronavirus vaccine | White House withdraws nomination for official who questioned Ukraine aid hold Signs of trouble mar Trump deal with Taliban Moving funds from approved defense budgets is unwarranted and unwise MORE (R), who was first elected to the House in 1994.

The Democratic Party will also see a runoff between retired business consultant Greg Sagan and office manager Gus Trujillo.

Republicans hold a huge advantage in Texas’s 13th Congressional District, which Thornberry won with over 81 percent of the vote in 2018.