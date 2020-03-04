Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg

CNN political commentator Van Jones said Tuesday night that Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden MORE (D-Mass.) deserved credit for going after former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens Bloomberg5 states to watch on Super Tuesday Trump zeroes in on Biden gaffes at rally on eve of Super Tuesday The Hill's Campaign Report: Centrists rush behind Biden to stop Sanders MORE, who faced a series of attacks from the senator heading into Super Tuesday.

During a panel discussion as Super Tuesday results continued to roll in, Jones told viewers that Warren's sharp attacks aimed at the former mayor during the last two Democratic debates had significantly contributed to Bloomberg's lackluster performance in voting contests on Tuesday.

He added that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (D), who won a majority of states on Super Tuesday, owed her his gratitude as a result.

"I think it's not a mystery what happened — why Joe Biden suddenly emerged. It wasn't about Joe Biden," Jones said. "Elizabeth Warren destroyed Bloomberg."

"Elizabeth Warren — not Joe Biden — destroyed Bloomberg, and knocked that out...he should give her a thank you," he added.

CNN's Van Jones reacts to Joe Biden's projected early victories: "I think what's going on is this party is trying to find its way forward. I think it's not a mystery what happened — why Joe Biden suddenly emerged. It wasn't about Joe Biden" #CNNelection https://t.co/WphiPbDdXs pic.twitter.com/0lVABpnX4W — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 4, 2020

Jones's remarks came as Bloomberg is reportedly set to reevaluate his campaign and chances of winning the presidency on Wednesday, as he did not appear to be on track to win any states over Biden or Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) Tuesday night.

The former New York City mayor has pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into his campaign so far, but suffered in the polls after being confronted by Warren and others onstage about his treatment of women at his company as well as his record as mayor.