NBC exit poll shows Sanders with most support from LGBT voters

About 4 in 10 voters who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender supported Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMeet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders The Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg MORE's (I-Vt.) presidential bid on Super Tuesday, according to an NBC News exit poll conducted in 12 of the 14 states in which voters cast ballots.

The exit poll found that LGBT Americans made up 9 percent of the voting bloc in the latest primary elections, with 42 percent of them voting for Sanders.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories MORE (D-Mass.) earned 22 percent support from those who identify as LGBT, indicating that the two most progressive senators in the field were the overwhelming favorites among the demographic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, 19 percent of LGBT Americans said they voted for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories MORE, while 6 percent voted for former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg. Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories Omar calls out lack of 'united progressive movement' as Biden wins big on Super Tuesday MORE, who is openly gay and suspended his campaign after early voting commenced in several states, earned 6 percent support.

LGBT voters have historically favored Democratic presidential candidates. Nearly 80 percent of LGBT Americans voted for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMeet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders The Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories MORE in the 2016 presidential race. In 2018, 82 percent backed Democratic House candidates, according to NBC News.

The NBC exit poll showed that 34 percent of non-LGBT voters backed Biden in the latest primaries, while Sanders earned 31 percent support. Warren and Bloomberg were far behind with 13 percent and 12 percent support, respectively.

Super Tuesday further cemented a two-man race between Biden and Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination. Biden carried the momentum from his lopsided victory in South Carolina over the weekend into this week, securing key victories in states like Texas, Virginia and North Carolina. Sanders won a number of states as well, including delegate-rich California, though his performance was not enough to build an insurmountable lead.