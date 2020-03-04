Donna Brazile calls Biden comeback 'most impressive 72 hours' of politics she's ever seen

Fox News contributor and former interim Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Donna Brazile Donna Lease BrazileDonna Brazile rips RNC Chairwoman McDaniel on Fox News: 'Ronna, go to hell!' Moderators come under criticism online over contentious debate Brazile 'extremely dismayed' by Bloomberg record MORE late Tuesday called Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories MORE’s comeback in the Democratic presidential the “most impressive 72 hours I’ve ever seen in U.S. politics.”

Brazile called the former vice president's unexpected win in Massachusetts the climax to an impressive performance on Super Tuesday.

"A candidate who was simply hanging by his little bit of supporters came back," Brazile said during the network's coverage.

Brazile said she was most shocked by his "impressive wins tonight, in states that I didn't even think Joe Biden had a presence in.”

Biden was projected to win in several Super Tuesday states including Texas, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMeet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders The Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg MORE (I-Vt.) is predicted to come out on top in his home state Vermont, Colorado, Utah and California. Maine was too close to call.

Brazile predicted a “big battle for delegates” as the two candidates compete in later races, including the races on March 10 in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Idaho, North Dakota and Washington state.

But she said “the biggest prize” will come on St. Patrick’s day when delegates from Ohio, Illinois, Florida and Arizona are awarded.

"This race is not over," Brazile said. "It's still fluid, but clearly we now have two top delegate trackers that we need to take a look at."

The former vice president had a rough start to the 2020 primary season, earning fourth and fifth places in Iowa and New Hampshire, respectively, as Sanders soared, winning the popular vote in Iowa and the delegate vote in the New Hampshire.

But Biden started his comeback with a win in South Carolina last weekend, his first of the season.

Following that victory, Biden’s fellow moderate candidates, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories Omar calls out lack of 'united progressive movement' as Biden wins big on Super Tuesday MORE and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories Omar calls out lack of 'united progressive movement' as Biden wins big on Super Tuesday MORE (D-Minn.), dropped out of the race and endorsed the former vice president in an effort to combine the moderate vote to prevent Sanders from winning the Democratic nomination.