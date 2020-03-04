Warren reassessing campaign after disappointing Super Tuesday

Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories MORE (D-Mass.) is taking a day to assess whether she still has a path to the Democratic nomination after a disappointing Super Tuesday in which she failed to net a substantial delegate haul.
Warren flew home to Boston late Tuesday, after a Detroit rally. She has no public events scheduled for the day. A senior campaign official told The Hill she would meet with staff to gauge her remaining chances.
"Elizabeth is talking to her team to assess the path forward," the campaign aide said.
Warren has yet to win a single contest, and she suffered disappointing losses in both early voting states and in states that voted on Super Tuesday. She finished an embarrassing third place in Massachusetts, her home state, behind both former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories MORE and Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersMeet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders The Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg MORE (I-Vt.).
By the end of the night, Warren had accumulated an estimated 50 delegates through both the early states and Tuesday's contests, a tiny fraction of the number that Biden and Sanders added to their hauls.
Biden's strong performances on Tuesday, when he won at least nine of the 15 contests up for grabs, has catapulted him to a commanding lead in the race. He will claim at least 453 delegates, more than Sanders's 382 delegates, with votes still to be counted and delegates still to be allocated in states like California and Texas.
Former New York City Mayor Michael BloombergMichael Rubens BloombergThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories MORE, who suspended his campaign after his big bet on Super Tuesday went bust, finished the night with at least 44 delegates, two more than Warren earned on Tuesday.