Trump says Sanders would have 'easily' won more states without Warren in race

President Trump Donald John TrumpDems unlikely to subpoena Bolton Ratcliffe nomination puts Susan Collins in tough spot Meet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders MORE slammed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories MORE (D-Mass.) in a Wednesday tweet, saying Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMeet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders The Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg MORE (I-Vt.) “would have EASILY” won the Democratic presidential primaries in Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas if she wasn’t in the race.

The president called Warren “the all time great SPOILER” for Sanders after the Super Tuesday results propelled former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories MORE to the lead.

“Wow! If Elizabeth Warren wasn’t in the race, Bernie Sanders would have EASILY won Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas, not to mention various other states,” he posted.

“Our modern day Pocahontas won’t go down in history as a winner, but she may very well go down as the all time great SPOILER!” he tweeted using his pejorative nickname for the senator.

Warren announced Wednesday that she will reassess her campaign after her Super Tuesday results failed to bring in many delegates. She has not won a single state but picked up 42 delegates from Tuesday night.

Warren and Sanders have positioned themselves as the progressive candidates in the race.

The moderate candidates took a different approach after Sanders’s surge in the first few primaries and caucuses, with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories Omar calls out lack of 'united progressive movement' as Biden wins big on Super Tuesday MORE and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories Omar calls out lack of 'united progressive movement' as Biden wins big on Super Tuesday MORE (D-Minn.) dropping out earlier this week to endorse Biden in hopes of preventing Sanders from winning the Democratic nomination.

The former vice president is projected to win in at least nine states that voted Tuesday, while Sanders is projected to win at least four. Biden’s strong showing on Super Tuesday also prompted former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to drop out of the race on Wednesday and endorse the former vice president.

A current NPR count of the delegates shows Biden with 453 and Sanders with 382, with Warren following with 50.

There are four candidates left in the race: Biden, Sanders, Warren and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii).