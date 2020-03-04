New Sanders ad featuring Obama starts airing in next batch of primary states

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMeet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders The Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg MORE's (I-Vt.) campaign on Wednesday rolled out a new television ad in the next batch of primary states seeking to tie the senator closely to former President Obama.

Sanders's campaign released the ad amid a tightening two-candidate race with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories MORE, who won a majority of state contests on Super Tuesday and surpassed Sanders in the overall delegate count to become the party's presidential frontrunner.

Entitled "Feel the Bern" — a campaign slogan that has been used by Sanders supporters since the 2016 election cycle — the ad uses a clip from the 2016 Democratic National Convention in which Obama praised Sanders's track record as a politician.

"Bernie is somebody who has the virtue of saying exactly what he believes. Great authenticity, great passion and is fearless," Obama says in the clip.

The campaign video depicts moments of Sanders and Obama standing and walking together, as well as highlighting achievements from the senator throughout his career.

"Bernie served on the veterans committee and got bills done. I think people are ready for a call to action," the former president's monologue continued. "They want honest leadership who cares about them. They want somebody who's gonna fight for them. And they will find it in Bernie. That's right: Feel the Bern!"

The ad marks the first Obama-focused angle for the Sanders campaign, targeted at voters in states holding primary contests March 10 and March 17 such as Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Washington.

The video is a part of a broader media ad buy for the campaign, including a separate spot that criticizes Biden. The former vice president rolled out his own video in January, similarly featuring Obama praising his achievements.

The former president has remained neutral throughout the Democratic primary so far, with no formal endorsement for any candidate.