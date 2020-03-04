Lara Trump says it's 'fair' to question Biden's 'cognitive function'

President Trump Donald John TrumpDems unlikely to subpoena Bolton Ratcliffe nomination puts Susan Collins in tough spot Meet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders MORE’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump Lara Lea TrumpGeorgina Bloomberg, Lara Trump unite for dog charity event The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa Trump allies to barnstorm Iowa for caucuses MORE said Wednesday that it’s “fair” to question former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories MORE’s “cognitive function” in the 2020 race.

Lara Trump told Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom” that she thinks the former vice president is “in for a rude awakening” after his Super Tuesday success.

“It seems like if you’re a Democrat in this country, your choice right now looks to be a socialist who is a communist sympathizer or Joe Biden, who I think a lot of folks legitimately, Ed, question his cognitive function in many cases,” she said, addressing Fox News’s Ed Henry.

The campaign adviser, who is married to Trump’s son, Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpGeorgina Bloomberg, Lara Trump unite for dog charity event House Democrats question Secret Service on payments to Trump properties Trump hotels charge Secret Service up to 0 per night while protecting him: report MORE, said she feels “nervous” when he goes to speak “that he’s not going to be able to coherently string a sentence together.”

“And if I feel that way, I think Democrat voters out there probably feel very nervous about him,” she added, citing a time when he forgot what state he was in and when he asked for support on “Super Thursday.”

Henry asked Lara Trump if having Biden as the nominee instead of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMeet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders The Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg MORE (I-Vt.) makes the general election “more complicated.”

“I don’t think it’s more complicated at all,” she replied. “I think you saw very easily in the debates that everybody else was hitting Biden first of all, and he really couldn’t defend himself that well. Think about that, Ed, if he’s going up against Donald Trump.”

President Trump's campaign has repeatedly highlighted its belief that no candidate will be strong enough to beat the incumbent in November. McHenry reiterated the statement on his show as well.

“The results only increase the likelihood that no candidate will have enough delegates for a first ballot victory at their convention, which only means more chaos,” a statement from Trump campaign obtained by the Fox show read.

“The media is hyperventilating about Joe Biden, but everyone should remember that he is just as terrible a candidate right now as he was a few days ago,” it continued.

The former vice president, who is running in the moderate lane, had an extremely successful Super Tuesday, as he is projected to win in at least nine states, compared to Sanders’s at least four states. A current NPR delegate count has Biden leading with 453 delegates and Sanders behind with 382.

Biden has had a few verbal gaffes during the campaign, prompting him to receive criticism on whether he is mentally capable of fulfilling the duties of the presidency. The former vice president and Sanders are two of the oldest candidates in the race.