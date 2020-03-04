Perez says he thinks Sanders will 'abide by the rules' at Democratic convention

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE on Wednesday said that he thinks Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMeet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders The Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg MORE (I-Vt.) will “abide by the rules” at the Democratic National Convention.

Perez told MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that he is “confident” the Democratic party will unite together to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpDems unlikely to subpoena Bolton Ratcliffe nomination puts Susan Collins in tough spot Meet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders MORE.

“I have great faith in whoever wins the nomination,” he said. “Sen. Sanders, the vice president, they all understand that this is a different moment.”

“This is our democracy as we know it on the ballot,” he added. “We can withstand four years of Donald Trump, but we can’t withstand eight.”

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell pushed back on Perez’s answer, saying the party did not unite in 2016 when Sanders lost the nomination to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMeet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders The Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories MORE.

The chairman responded by saying the party “came together” in 2008 when Clinton lost to then Sen. Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaBiden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories Voter turnout in Virginia nearly doubles from 2016 Chief Justice John Roberts heading down collision course with himself MORE (D-Ill.), but Mitchell said, “Neither of them are Bernie Sanders.”

Perez maintained he had “great confidence that every candidate will abide by it,” including Sanders.

“Everybody knows what the rules are,” he said. “Sen. Sanders knows what the rules are, and I’m confident that Sen. Sanders will abide by the rules.”

Perez’s comments come as the Democratic primary tightens following a strong performance by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories MORE on Super Tuesday. Biden is projected to come out victorious in 10 of the 14 states, with Sanders winning the other four, including delegate-rich California.

Sanders had previously led in the number of delegates before Super Tuesday after winning New Hampshire and Nevada and coming in second in Iowa. When he was leading, Sanders was the only candidate who said during Nevada’s debate that he thought the candidate with the plurality of the delegates should automatically win the nomination, which sparked debate.

But Biden started his comeback with a win in South Carolina last weekend, leading former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories Omar calls out lack of 'united progressive movement' as Biden wins big on Super Tuesday MORE and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories Omar calls out lack of 'united progressive movement' as Biden wins big on Super Tuesday MORE (D-Minn.) to drop out and endorse the former vice president.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Biden has 566 delegates allocated to him and Sanders has 501, although not all of the Super Tuesday delegates have been distributed.