Montana's Democratic governor plans last-minute run for Senate

Bullock’s decision, first reported by The New York Times, comes just days before the state’s filing deadline. He had resisted the idea of running for Senate for months; Bullock told The Hill as recently as February that he would serve out the end of his term and that he would not run.

But a source close to Bullock said he’s likely to announce a Senate run on the filing deadline on Monday after the governor talked with his family.

The lobbying campaign, and assurances from top party leaders that he would have the financial and political support necessary to mount a strong campaign, helped change Bullock’s mind.

But Bullock’s entry will make Daines’s life more difficult. Five little-known Democrats are challenging the incumbent, none of whom has raised more than half a million dollars.

Bullock has a new political donor list after his brief run for the Democratic presidential nomination. A recent survey conducted by the University of Montana showed Daines winning 47 percent of the vote — and the Democratic candidates, all tested in the same question, pulling a combined 53 percent of the vote.

Republicans have been preparing for a potential Bullock candidacy, testing messages against him in private surveys. President Trump has tweeted about Daines several times in recent days, a sign, top Republicans said, that Trump would use his coattails to pull Daines along.

“The great people of Montana can have no better VOICE than Senator @SteveDaines. He is doing an incredible job! Whoever the Democrat nominee may be, please understand that I will be working hard with Steve all the way,” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

