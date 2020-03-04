Montana's Democratic governor plans last-minute run for Senate

© Greg Nash
Montana Gov. Steve BullockSteve BullockStates, cities rethink tax incentives after Amazon HQ2 backlash Democrats redefine center as theirs collapses Democratic governors worried about drawn-out 2020 fight MORE (D) is likely to challenge Sen. Steve DainesSteven (Steve) David DainesOvernight Energy: EPA revamps 'secret science' rule | Scientists warn rule still limits research | Trump calls for full funding for conservation program | 19 states sue over border wall funding Trump calls for full funding for conservation program after slashing it in his budget As many as eight GOP senators expected to vote to curb Trump's power to attack Iran MORE (R) this year, reversing his position after a ferocious lobbying campaign from top Democrats who hope he can put another Senate seat in play.
Bullock’s decision, first reported by The New York Times, comes just days before the state’s filing deadline. He had resisted the idea of running for Senate for months; Bullock told The Hill as recently as February that he would serve out the end of his term and that he would not run.
But a source close to Bullock said he’s likely to announce a Senate run on the filing deadline on Monday after the governor talked with his family.
During a recent visit to Washington, Bullock sat down with former President Barack ObamaBarack Hussein ObamaBiden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories Voter turnout in Virginia nearly doubles from 2016 Chief Justice John Roberts heading down collision course with himself MORE, who urged the Montana governor to run for the Senate seat, according to a source familiar with the meeting. Also last month, Senate Minority Leader Chuck SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSenators urge British Parliament to reject Huawei from 5G networks Overnight Energy: Lawmakers clamor to add provisions to fast-moving energy bill | EPA board questions replacement of Obama-era emissions rule | Dem senator asks watchdog to investigate two EPA rules Lawmakers clamor to add provisions to fast-moving energy bill MORE (D-N.Y.) flew to Montana to make a last-minute appeal.
The lobbying campaign, and assurances from top party leaders that he would have the financial and political support necessary to mount a strong campaign, helped change Bullock’s mind.
Still, Bullock faces an uphill climb ahead. President TrumpDonald John TrumpDems unlikely to subpoena Bolton Ratcliffe nomination puts Susan Collins in tough spot Meet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders MORE is all but certain to win Montana’s electoral votes in November; he beat Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonMeet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders The Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories MORE by 20 points in Montana in 2016. Daines won his seat with nearly 58 percent of the vote in 2014, and he ended the year with more than $5 million in the bank.
But Bullock’s entry will make Daines’s life more difficult. Five little-known Democrats are challenging the incumbent, none of whom has raised more than half a million dollars.
Bullock has a new political donor list after his brief run for the Democratic presidential nomination. A recent survey conducted by the University of Montana showed Daines winning 47 percent of the vote — and the Democratic candidates, all tested in the same question, pulling a combined 53 percent of the vote.
Republicans have been preparing for a potential Bullock candidacy, testing messages against him in private surveys. President Trump has tweeted about Daines several times in recent days, a sign, top Republicans said, that Trump would use his coattails to pull Daines along.
“The great people of Montana can have no better VOICE than Senator @SteveDaines. He is doing an incredible job! Whoever the Democrat nominee may be, please understand that I will be working hard with Steve all the way,” Trump tweeted Wednesday.
And Republicans signaled they would accuse Bullock of failing to warn a future employer of sexual harassment allegations against a former top political aide. That aide, fired from the Democratic Governors Association in 2015, later resigned from New York City Mayor Bill de BlasioBill de BlasioDe Blasio to 'Boomer pundits': Smaller field 'very GOOD formula' for Sanders Yang 'looking' at running for mayor of New York City De Blasio's office presses Bloomberg to release mayoral emails from private server: report MORE’s office in the face of new harassment allegations.
-- Alex Bolton contributed reporting
Tags Hillary Clinton Bill de Blasio Steve Bullock Chuck Schumer Donald Trump Barack Obama Steve Daines