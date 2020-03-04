Scaramucci: 'Of course I'll campaign' for Biden

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci Anthony ScaramucciHillicon Valley — Presented by Facebook — FCC fines mobile carriers 0M for selling user data | Twitter verified fake 2020 candidate | Dems press DHS to complete election security report | Reddit chief calls TikTok spyware Rod Blagojevich joins app where people can pay for personalized video message Scaramucci thanks John Kelly for speaking up against Trump MORE vowed Wednesday to campaign for Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories MORE if the former vice president wins the Democratic presidential nomination.

During an interview with CNN's Richard Quest, Scaramucci said he would not abandon his GOP affiliation, but would vote for and publicly support Biden in a general election contest against President Trump Donald John TrumpDems unlikely to subpoena Bolton Ratcliffe nomination puts Susan Collins in tough spot Meet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders MORE.

"In an election between Trump and Biden, do you stay as a Republican?" Quest asked.

"Well, I stay as a Republican but I vote for Joe Biden," Scaramucci replied, adding that he would campaign for Biden if asked.

"Of course I'll campaign for him, we gotta beat Trump. C'mon, it's ridiculous. You know, and your viewers know, how crazy Trump is. And they know that sane people have to work together to beat him," he said.

Scaramucci's remarks are some of the strongest he has leveled against his former boss. He served as communications director in the White House for 10 days before exiting after an explosive confrontation on the phone with a reporter.

Scaramucci previously predicted that Republicans would force Trump from the White House by March 2020. He also thanked former White House chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE last month after Kelly criticized Trump.

"I want to thank General Kelly for saving my career and marriage. We have to speak up because @realDonaldTrump is a clear and present danger to our country, our world and way of life. Partriotism requires us to. No one misses your 'action' frankly it’s crazy," Scaramucci tweeted last month, tagging Trump.