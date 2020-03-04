Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema endorses Biden

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Az.) on Wednesday endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories MORE for president following a series of resounding victories for the moderate Democrat in the Super Tuesday primaries.

Biden is a “pragmatic, practical leader best positioned to get things done for everyday families," Sinema said in a statement to 12 News. "We certainly don't agree on every issue; I always vote for Arizona first.

“Vice President Biden is authentic, genuine, and has a track record of building bipartisan coalitions to achieve results," she added. "Not all candidates in this race represent those Arizona values. Joe Biden does."

Biden previously endorsed Sinema’s 2018 Senate campaign and fundraised for her in Phoenix.

Her endorsement comes as her fellow Arizona senator, Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyAppeals court refuses to throw out Joe Arpaio's guilty verdict after Trump pardon The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump on US coronavirus risks: 'We're very, very ready for this' GOP, Democrats hash out 2020 strategy at dueling retreats MORE (R-Az.), has attempted to tie her likely opponent, Mark Kelly, to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMeet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders The Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg MORE (I-Vt.).

“Kelly is quickly making the choice in this election very clear – a vote for Kelly is a vote for the Bernie Sanders socialist policies of government takeover of healthcare, open borders, and massive tax hikes on the middle class,” McSally campaign manager Dylan Lefler said in a statement announcing a February ad. “Mark Kelly will be Sanders's 51st vote in the Senate."