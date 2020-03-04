Sanders condemns his supporters' 'ugly, personal attacks' against Warren

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMeet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders The Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg MORE (I-Vt.) said Wednesday that he is “disgusted” by any personal attacks his supporters or anyone else has lobbed at his presidential primary opponent Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories MORE (D-Mass.).

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowTlaib says she held Omar's hand during 'triggering' moments at Trump's State of the Union speech Schiff: Bolton 'refused' to submit affidavit on Trump's involvement in Ukraine controversy Tlaib says mention of Kavanaugh was 'trigger' to walk out of Trump speech MORE asked Sanders about attacks some of his supporters have made, tweeting images of snakes and even calling for Warren to be challenged in a primary in her next Massachusetts Senate election.

Sanders told Maddow he was “actually disgusted” and “aghast” by online vitriol directed at Warren.

“We condemn that,” Sanders said. “We want our supporters to be [talking] about the issues.

“[We] don't need ugly, personal attacks against Sen. Warren, or anyone else for that measure,” he added.

He said he had a cordial discussion with Warren as she reassesses her campaign, but would not discuss the private conversation with his colleague and opponent.

Warren had no public events Wednesday after a disappointing finish in the 15 races held the day prior. Her campaign said it was taking a day to assess whether Warren still has a path to a nomination.

Asked whether he would consider Warren as a running mate, Sanders said it’s “too early to talk about that.”

However, he said he would "love to sit down and talk to her about what kind of role she could pay in our administration,” adding that he has a lot of respect for the senator.