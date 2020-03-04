Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMeet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders The Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg MORE (I-Vt.) said Wednesday that his Democratic presidential primary opponent former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Van Jones: Warren should get credit for having 'destroyed' Bloomberg Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories MORE is winning African American voters' support by running on his ties to President Obama.

Asked by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowTlaib says she held Omar's hand during 'triggering' moments at Trump's State of the Union speech Schiff: Bolton 'refused' to submit affidavit on Trump's involvement in Ukraine controversy Tlaib says mention of Kavanaugh was 'trigger' to walk out of Trump speech MORE on his inability to win over Black voters, Sanders said he’s “running against somebody who has outed his relationship with Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaBiden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories Voter turnout in Virginia nearly doubles from 2016 Chief Justice John Roberts heading down collision course with himself MORE” throughout the entirety of his campaign, adding that Obama is “enormously popular” with the majority of Democrats and African American voters.

“[It’s] not that I’m not popular; Biden is running with his ties to Obama,” Sanders told Maddow. “And that's working well.”

Pressed on his lack of support with Black voters back in his 2016 race, as well, Sanders said he was running against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMeet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders The Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories MORE as a “virtually unknown” candidate.

“Now I’m running against Barack Obama's vice president," he said.

Support from Black voters propelled Biden to his first win in South Carolina and boosted him in wins across southern states in races on Super Tuesday. Biden is now slightly leading Sanders in the delegate count, although Sanders has the opportunity to take the lead once the delegates from California are finished being allocated.

Much of Biden’s boost has been credited to his endorsement from House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn James (Jim) Enos ClyburnOn The Trail: Bloomberg's millions can't buy him many delegates Biden hails Clyburn, promises 'revival of decency and honesty and character' in victory speech Biden wins Alabama primary MORE (D-S.C.). The congressman said Sanders did not ask for his endorsement.

Sanders told Maddow that's true.

“It is no secret, Jim is a very nice guy, his politics are not my politics,” Sanders said. “[There’s] no way in God's earth he was going to be endorsing me.”

Despite Sanders's critique of Biden capitalizing on his relationship with Obama, the Vermont senator on Wednesday released his own ad featuring the former president.

He told Maddow that although Obama is not his “best friend,” he has a lot of respect for the former president, who has repeatedly said that he will refrain from endorsing a candidate until after the nominating process is completed.

“I know there's enormous pressure on him to support Biden," Sanders said, "[and] the fact that he’s not doing that makes me respect them even more."

Sanders also told Maddow that the former two-term Democratic president is not part of the so-called "Democratic establishment" that Sanders says he is campaigning against.