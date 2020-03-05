Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings endorses Biden ahead of Florida primary

Florida Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Super Tuesday fallout Trump set to confront his impeachment foes Live coverage: Senators query impeachment managers, Trump defense MORE (D) on Thursday endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' MORE's White House bid ahead of the Sunshine State's Democratic primary on March 17.

"America is always at its best when people have the opportunity to succeed and we have leaders who understand that. That's why I am so proud to endorse Joe Biden for the next president of the United States," Demings told CNN's "New Day."

"If we look at Vice President Biden's record, he has been there in the trenches fighting for those things that are important to the American people," she continued. "So I'm excited about this opportunity. I'm excited about the upcoming primary in Florida, and let's get this done."

Demings served as a House manager in the impeachment trial of President Trump Donald John TrumpAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Trump says Biden Ukraine dealings will be a 'major' campaign issue MORE. Prior to serving in Congress, she was the first woman to hold the position of chief of the Orlando Police Department.

Demings represents the state's 10th congressional district, which spans from the Gulf Coast to parts of Central Florida.

There are 248 delegates at stake in Florida's primary. A survey released by St. Pete Polls late last month showed Biden with 35 percent support in the state, followed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael BloombergBiden surge calms Democratic jitters The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden riding wave of momentum after stunning Super Tuesday Delegate battle ahead likely favors Biden MORE, who has since dropped out of the race, at 25 percent support. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRepublicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' Sanders condemns his supporters' 'ugly, personal attacks' against Warren MORE (I-Vt.) had 13 percent support.

Demings's announcement is the latest in a slew of congressional endorsements for the former president after his momentous showing on Super Tuesday, when he won ten states.

New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster (D), who chaired Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegBiden surge calms Democratic jitters Delegate battle ahead likely favors Biden Ocasio-Cortez: Effective political organizers should be inclusive MORE's presidential campaign before the former South Bend, Ind. major dropped out of the race, threw her support behind Biden on Thursday. Maryland Rep. Anthony Brown Anthony Gregory BrownButtigieg, Klobuchar face uphill battle in pivot to diverse states Rep. Andy Kim to endorse Buttigieg Biden leads 2020 pack in congressional endorsements MORE (D) also endorsed Biden.