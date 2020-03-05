Biden says Trump doesn't want to face him: 'I will beat him. Period.'

Democratic frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' MORE on Thursday said that President Trump Donald John TrumpAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Trump says Biden Ukraine dealings will be a 'major' campaign issue MORE doesn’t want to face him because “I will beat him. Period.”

While making an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show, Biden answered a question from host Savannah Guthrie about Trump's claims that the Democrats are “staging a coup against” the former vice president's main rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRepublicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' Sanders condemns his supporters' 'ugly, personal attacks' against Warren MORE (I-Vt.), after Biden’s big wins on Super Tuesday.

“Wonder why he’s saying that,” Biden at first said while laughing.

“Look, I think the one thing the president doesn’t want to do from the very beginning is face me because I will beat him. Period,” he said.

The former vice president also targeted Trump over his impeachment, saying he “even risked his presidency because he doesn’t want to face me.”

“Have you ever, ever seen a sitting president get so involved in a democratic primary and focus so much attention on not wanting a single person, me, becoming the nominee?” he said.

Guthrie also pressed Biden about Sanders's post-Super Tuesday remarks that the former vice president represents the “corporate establishment.”

"It’s ridiculous. Bernie, you got beat by overwhelming support I have from the African American community,” he said while also citing his support from suburban women and the middle class.

Biden also responded to the Vermont senator’s use of former President Obama in a recent ad, saying “it’s not at all a surprise” because “everybody’s embracing Barack.”

“But look, the idea that Bernie Sanders was a great supporter of the United States and shares his views, I mean c'mon,” he said, before adding “It doesn’t matter much.”

The former vice president had a number of key victories on Super Tuesday, winning 10 of the 14 states up for grabs, with Sanders winning the other four.

Biden sits at 577 delegates, and Sanders has 510, although not all of the delegates for Super Tuesday have been distributed.