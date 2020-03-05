Harris highlights 'challenges' for women after Warren drops out

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic presidential race comes into sharp focus Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday The Memo: Biden needs blowout SC win to reshape race MORE (D-Calif.) and other leading liberal women drew attention to sexism and the uphill battle female candidates face in running for president after Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren Sanders condemns his supporters' 'ugly, personal attacks' against Warren The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden riding wave of momentum after stunning Super Tuesday Delegate battle ahead likely favors Biden MORE (D-Mass.) dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination on Thursday.

“This election cycle in particular has ... presented very legitimate questions about the challenges of women running for president of the United States,” Harris told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Following former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' MORE’s stunning election loss to President Trump Donald John TrumpAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Trump says Biden Ukraine dealings will be a 'major' campaign issue MORE in 2016, many Democrats hoped that 2020 was the year that a woman would win the White House, particularly with five women running for the Democratic nomination.

ADVERTISEMENT

But in addition to Warren and Harris, Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharBiden surge calms Democratic jitters Delegate battle ahead likely favors Biden How the Democratic candidates should talk to voters about Cuba MORE (D-Minn.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandEstablishment Democrats rallying behind Biden Now is the time for a US data protection agency The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren up, Bloomberg down after brutal debate MORE (D-N.Y.) have ended their presidential bids.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardHillicon Valley: Lawmakers seek 5G rivals to Huawei | Amazon, eBay grilled over online counterfeits | Judge tosses Gabbard lawsuit against Google | GOP senator introduces bill banning TikTok on government devices Delegate battle ahead likely favors Biden Judge tosses Gabbard lawsuit against Google MORE (D-Hawaii) is the last remaining woman in the contest, but she has not qualified for the past few Democratic debates and has not been competitive in the primary races so far.

The Democratic nominating contest has come down to two white men in their 70s, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRepublicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' Sanders condemns his supporters' 'ugly, personal attacks' against Warren MORE (I-Vt.).

“Look at what's happened. There are no women currently in this race,” Harris said.

“The reality is that there's still a lot of work to be done to make it very clear that women are exceptionally qualified and capable of being the commander in chief of the United States of America.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout her presidential run, Warren made a point of taking pictures with young girls and telling them that they can achieve whatever they want, including becoming the next president.

“We 100 percent know that the ripple effects of Elizabeth Warren's big ideas campaign for president will be felt for months, years, and decades — and someday a little girl who pinky swore to Elizabeth that she would run for office will be sworn into Congress and as President," Stephanie Taylor and Adam Green, the co-founders of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, said in a statement.

Some progressives blamed the news media, alleging sexism led to coverage that tilted the playing field against the women.

“It is clear from Warren’s campaign that there is a glass ceiling held firmly in place for women by a media who relentlessly shape voters perceptions of who is electable through a deeply sexist lens,” said Shaunna Thomas, the co-founder of UltraViolet Action, a liberal women’s group.

"In a year in which primary voters' top concerns is electability — the media has had a massive impact on how voters perceived the candidates — and when Warren was on the top of the polls, the main narrative driven by the media was that she was not electable. That’s unacceptable. It is the media's sexism that determined Warren's fate — from the clear evidence of her erasure in their reporting as a leading candidate to the persistent questioning of her electability — and the media is responsible for hurting her ability to win support amongst primary voters,” Thomas said.