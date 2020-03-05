Top Detroit newspapers endorse Biden ahead of Michigan primary

Joe Biden Joe BidenAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' MORE earned the endorsements of two top Detroit newspapers just days before Michigan’s Democratic presidential primary next week.

The former vice president rolled out the endorsements from the Detroit Free Press and the Detroit News, both of which cited his experience in the Obama administration and perceived ability to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Trump says Biden Ukraine dealings will be a 'major' campaign issue MORE in November.

“The nation, and our closely divided state, would be far better served by the succession of Joe Biden, whose four decades of experience in Congress and the West Wing have uniquely prepared him to meet the challenges awaiting the next president,” wrote the Detroit Free Press.

“Democratic voters consistently tell pollsters their priority in the presidential primaries is nominating a candidate who can beat President Donald Trump this fall. Of the contenders who remain in the race heading into Tuesday's Michigan balloting, Joe Biden best meets that criteria. In fact, the former vice president may be the only one who can fulfill the Democratic desire to deny Trump a second term,” the Detroit News's endorsement said.

The endorsements come days before the Wolverine State’s primary, which will allocate 125 pledged delegates. It is the heftiest delegate haul of six states that will cast ballots on Tuesday.

While Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRepublicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' Sanders condemns his supporters' 'ugly, personal attacks' against Warren MORE (I-Vt.) narrowly won the Michigan primary in 2016 over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' MORE in an upset, he and Biden have traded leads in recent polls, suggesting a tight race.

Michigan’s primary will serve as a key test of both contenders’ support among white working-class voters, a demographic that helped flip the Rust Belt for Trump in 2016.

Biden has enjoyed a surge of momentum after a huge victory in South Carolina and wins in 10 of 14 Super Tuesday states this week led to an avalanche of establishment endorsements, including from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). The former vice president seems poised to maintain his momentum in upcoming states, many of which consist heavily of favorable demographics.