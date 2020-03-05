Sanders says Warren 'has run an extraordinary campaign of ideas'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRepublicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' Sanders condemns his supporters' 'ugly, personal attacks' against Warren MORE (I-Vt.) praised his former Democratic presidential rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren Sanders condemns his supporters' 'ugly, personal attacks' against Warren The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden riding wave of momentum after stunning Super Tuesday Delegate battle ahead likely favors Biden MORE (D-Mass.) Thursday after she announced she would be ending her campaign.

Sanders, who shares many of the same policy stances as Warren, touted his former opponent as a leader who has made the progressive movement stronger.

".@ewarren has taken on the most powerful corporate interests because she cares about those who have been left behind. Without her, the progressive movement would not be nearly as strong as it is today. I know that she'll stay in this fight and we are grateful that she will,” Sanders tweeted.

“Sen. Warren has run an extraordinary campaign of ideas – demanding that the wealthy pay their fair share, ending corruption in Washington, guaranteeing health care for all, addressing climate change, tackling the student debt crisis and vigorously protecting women's rights,” he added.



Warren ended her campaign Thursday after a disappointing finish on Super Tuesday, including a third-place finish in her home state of Massachusetts.

Warren and Sanders had clashed in January after the two candidates delivered conflicting accounts of a private meeting in 2018. Warren alleged she was told by Sanders that a woman could not be elected president, but the Vermont senator has denied saying that.

Warren said she does not immediately plan to endorse one of the remaining candidates.

She’s received calls in recent days from both Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' MORE, the two top candidates remaining in the race. It’s unclear whether either explicitly asked for her endorsement.