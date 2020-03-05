'Squad' members who backed Sanders hail 'progressive lion' Warren

Three progressive freshman congresswomen who have endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRepublicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' Sanders condemns his supporters' 'ugly, personal attacks' against Warren MORE (I-Vt.) praised Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren Sanders condemns his supporters' 'ugly, personal attacks' against Warren The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden riding wave of momentum after stunning Super Tuesday Delegate battle ahead likely favors Biden MORE (D-Mass.) and the legacy of her campaign after Warren announced she would withdraw from the race earlier Thursday.

“Today is a hard day for so many people who love and respect @ewarren and admire her campaign — and I include myself in that,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez: Effective political organizers should be inclusive Ocasio-Cortez says candidate she backed in Texas Democratic primary 'came closer than anyone imagined' Henry Cuellar fends off Democratic challenger in Texas House primary MORE (D-N.Y.) tweeted Thursday. “Elizabeth Warren is a progressive lion, a champion for working families, and her commitment to inclusivity is exemplary. Thank you for being a role model.”

“Let’s not undersell the power of Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy. She set the pace for policy on everything from disability justice to racial justice to a wealth tax,” tweeted Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by the APTA - A huge night for Joe Biden The Memo: Biden shakes up Democratic race with Super Tuesday wins Omar calls out lack of 'united progressive movement' as Biden wins big on Super Tuesday MORE (D-Minn.). “She is a giant of our movement. I can't wait for our progressive movement to build together.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibBiden, Klobuchar to address AIPAC via video Bill banning menthol in cigarettes divides Democrats, with some seeing racial bias Omar offers sneak peek at her forthcoming memoir MORE (D-Mich.) acknowledged Warren’s exit was “very personal” for many Warren backers, adding “I hope we are graceful and loving as they decide what is needed next.”

So many of my friends are devastated and I know this hits hard. It is very personal for so many of Warren's supporters. I hope we are graceful and loving as they decide what is needed next. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) March 5, 2020

Addressing Warren directly, Tlaib tweeted “[Y]ou inspired so many people across the country, especially little girls. Thank you for running and doing it unapologetically.”

.@ewarren you inspired so many people across the country, especially little girls. Thank you for running and doing it unapologetically. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) March 5, 2020

The fourth member of the so-called “squad” of freshmen, Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyDemocratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Home state candidates risk losing primaries Overnight Health Care — Presented by American Health Care Association — California monitoring 8,400 people for coronavirus | Pence taps career official to coordinate response | Dems insist on guardrails for funding MORE (D-Mass.), backed Warren and served as her campaign co-chair.

“My friend. My partner in good. You have fought every single day for our families. This is a movement built to last. The Work continues,” Pressley tweeted following Warren’s announcement.