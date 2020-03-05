Trump uses 'Spaceballs' to mock Bloomberg's Star Wars attack tweet

President Trump Donald John TrumpAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Trump says Biden Ukraine dealings will be a 'major' campaign issue MORE mocked former Mayor of New York Mike Bloomberg on Thursday using a clip from the movie "Spaceballs" after the former 2020 presidential candidate used an iconic Star Wars scene to attack the president the day before.

Trump tweeted a video of "Spaceballs" protagonist Lone Starr — edited to have Trump's face — easily holding back antagonist Dark Helmet — doctored to have Bloomberg's.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Twitter back-and-forth began Wednesday morning when Trump tweeted at the former mayor, mocking him for dropping out of the Democratic primary.

"Mini Mike Bloomberg just 'quit' the race for president. I could have told him long ago that he didn't have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost," Trump tweeted after Bloomberg announced he would suspend his campaign and endorse former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' MORE.

"Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe's campaign, hoping to save face. It won't work!" Trump added.

Bloomberg responded with a clip of the Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader duel from "A New Hope," in which the former utters the famous line "If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine."

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloomberg responded almost immediately Thursday to Trump's video clip with an ad for Biden — paid for by Bloomberg's former campaign — that used multiple pop culture references to knock the president, followed by an image stating "#dumptrump" and "#gojoe."