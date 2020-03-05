Poll: Kelly leads GOP incumbent McSally by five points in Arizona Senate race

Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyArizona senator Kyrsten Sinema endorses Biden Appeals court refuses to throw out Joe Arpaio's guilty verdict after Trump pardon The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump on US coronavirus risks: 'We're very, very ready for this' MORE (R-Ariz.) trails her Democratic challenger Mark Kelly by 5 points in a survey released Thursday by the Democratic-leaning firm Public Policy Polling.

Kelly led McSally 47 percent to 42 percent in the poll, which also found 12 percent of voters unsure.

Thirty-seven percent say they approve of McSally’s job performance, compared with 46 percent who disapproved.

A plurality of respondents, 46 percent, said they voted for President Trump Donald John TrumpAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Trump says Biden Ukraine dealings will be a 'major' campaign issue MORE in 2016, compared with 43 percent who voted for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' MORE and 11 percent who did not vote or voted for someone else.

The poll also found approval of Trump underwater in the state, with 51 percent disapproving, 45 percent approving and 5 percent unsure. Trump is statistically tied in hypothetical head-to-head match-ups with both Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRepublicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' Sanders condemns his supporters' 'ugly, personal attacks' against Warren MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' MORE, leading the former and trailing the latter by 1 point each, well within the survey's margin of error.

The poll was conducted March 2-3 among 666 Arizona voters by cell and landline phones. It has a 3.8 point margin of error.