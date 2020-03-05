Biden opens up double-digit lead nationally over Sanders: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' MORE has opened up a double digit lead nationally over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRepublicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' Sanders condemns his supporters' 'ugly, personal attacks' against Warren MORE (I-Vt.) in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to a new poll.

The latest Reuters-Ipsos survey finds Biden at 45 percent support ahead of Sanders who has garnered 32 percent support. The recent increase shows a 24-point swing over the same poll from nine days ago, when Sanders had opened up an 11-point lead over Biden.

The race has changed dramatically since then.

Biden won 10 of the 14 states that voted on Super Tuesday, sweeping the southern states and winning unexpected contests in Maine, Massachusetts and Minnesota.

The previous Reuters-Ipsos survey found Sanders catching up to Biden among black voters.



But Biden won about two-thirds of the black vote on Super Tuesday, helping him clinch massive victories in Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama.

The Reuters-Ipsos survey was conducted between March 4 and March 5, before Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren Sanders condemns his supporters' 'ugly, personal attacks' against Warren The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden riding wave of momentum after stunning Super Tuesday Delegate battle ahead likely favors Biden MORE (D-Mass.) dropped out of the race.

The poll found that Sanders is the top second choice among Warren’s supporters at 30 percent, but Biden is close behind at 25 percent.

A majority of Democrats, 54 percent, view Biden as having the best chance at defeating President Trump Donald John TrumpAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Trump says Biden Ukraine dealings will be a 'major' campaign issue MORE, against only 25 percent who said Sanders. Sanders was viewed as the most electable candidate in the same poll from late February.

Forty-six percent of Democrats said choosing the most electable candidate against Trump is their top issue. Health care falls a distant second at only 14 percent.

The Reuters-Ipsos survey of 568 registered Democrats has a 5 percentage point margin of error.