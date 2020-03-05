Secret Service considering rolling out protection early for Democratic candidates: report

Officials with the Secret Service have suggested beginning protections for presidential candidates after a victory rally for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' MORE in Los Angeles was disrupted Tuesday.

The agency could push forward the timetable for assigning campaign bodyguards after protesters stormed the stage on Tuesday, causing private security to rush to defend Biden and his family at the scene, according to a Secret Service official on Wednesday, CNN reported.

The House Homeland Security Committee chairman pressed Chad WolfChad WolfHillicon Valley: Lawmakers seek 5G rivals to Huawei | Amazon, eBay grilled over online counterfeits | Judge tosses Gabbard lawsuit against Google | GOP senator introduces bill banning TikTok on government devices Lawmakers grill Amazon, eBay executives over online counterfeits Airline CEOs tell Trump, Pence about cleaning procedures for coronavirus MORE, the acting Homeland Security secretary, and four congressional leaders of the Candidate Protection Advisory Committee to commence dispatch of the Secret Service.

Candidates usually request a sign-off from congressional leaders and the Homeland Security chief to begin receiving protections, although the process may initiate without a candidate's request. A law enforcement official said Biden's campaign had not requested federal protections as of Tuesday.

"As the process for nominating the Democratic candidate for President of the United States continues to advance, Americans deserve to know that the major candidates for President are protected from all threats to their safety," Rep. Bennie Thompson Bennie Gordon ThompsonHouse committee chairman requests DHS consider Secret Service protection for Biden, Sanders Clyburn takes victory lap after Biden wins big on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden MORE (D-Miss.) wrote in a letter, the report said.

Officials familiar with the process said that preparations have been in place to roll out protections for Democratic candidates by mid-March. However, the process may likely be sped up as three candidates remain in the race, according to CNN.

A spokeswoman for the Secret Service denied that the agency changed any plans in reaction to the events from Biden's Los Angeles victory rally.

"The Secret Service has had teams identified, trained and ready to deploy for months," spokeswoman Cathy Milhoan said. "Our men and women stand ready to execute this vital mission when a candidate makes a request through the Secretary of Homeland Security in consultation with the Congressional Candidate Advisory Panel."

The co-chairman of Biden's campaign welcomed protection in a statement.

"I can tell you that the Democratic Congress is worried about it, and the Committee on Homeland Security today sent a request in to give all the candidates Secret Service protection through the end of the campaign," Rep. Cedric Richmond Cedric Levon RichmondBiden seeks to capitalize on Super Tuesday surprise Clyburn takes victory lap after Biden wins big on Super Tuesday Dems unlikely to subpoena Bolton MORE (D-La.) said.

Protestors interrupt Joe Biden during his speech to chant "Let Dairy Die" and it looks like Jill Biden moves to protect him. I did NOT see that one coming. #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/ndQp0nPyyg — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 4, 2020

Two women stormed Biden's stage Tuesday night, with one brandishing a sign and shouting "Let dairy die," according to the report.

Before private security arrived, Biden's wife, Jill, rushed to cover the former vice president from the protesters.