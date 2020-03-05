Secret Service pushes back on 'categorically false' accusations questioning preparation to protect candidates

The U.S. Secret Service pushed back on accusations that the department is not prepared to protect presidential candidates.

“Recent media reporting characterizing the U.S. Secret Service as unprepared for candidate protection is categorically false,” Secret Service communications director Cathy Milhoan said in a statement Thursday, adding that the Secret Service has more than “100 years of expertise in ensuring the safety and security of protectees.”

The doubling down from the Secret Service on its commitment to protect candidates comes after concerns were raised over security when two protesters rushed the stage at former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' MORE’s rally Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The Secret Service prepares for presidential elections immediately after the last, in this case in January 2017, Milhoan said.

The department identified thousands of Secret Service agents, uniformed division officers and administrative support staff in March 2019. These employees were “rigorously trained” from April through October 2019.

“The comprehensive training included instruction related to physical protection, threat assessments, emergency medicine, and constitutional law,” Milhoan added.

At this time, no candidates have requested protection from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Milhoan said.

A candidate who reaches established criteria can formally request protection through the DHS. After a formal request by a candidate, a recommendation is made by the bipartisan Candidate Protection Advisory Committee, which consists of the House and Senate leaders and an additional member selected by the committee.

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson Bennie Gordon ThompsonHouse committee chairman requests DHS consider Secret Service protection for Biden, Sanders Clyburn takes victory lap after Biden wins big on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden MORE (D-Miss.) sent a letter to acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad WolfChad WolfHillicon Valley: Lawmakers seek 5G rivals to Huawei | Amazon, eBay grilled over online counterfeits | Judge tosses Gabbard lawsuit against Google | GOP senator introduces bill banning TikTok on government devices Lawmakers grill Amazon, eBay executives over online counterfeits Airline CEOs tell Trump, Pence about cleaning procedures for coronavirus MORE and members of the Candidate Protection Advisory Committee on Wednesday asking them to immediately convene to decide whether to provide protection for Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRepublicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' Sanders condemns his supporters' 'ugly, personal attacks' against Warren MORE (I-Vt.).

Animal rights protesters with the group Direct Action Everywhere rushed the stage at Biden’s Tuesday night rally. One tussled with Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, and Biden aide Symone Sanders Symone SandersThe Hill's Campaign Report: Biden riding wave of momentum after stunning Super Tuesday The Hill's 12:30 Report: Super Tuesday fallout Amy Schumer calls Jill Biden 'a warrior' after she blocks protester MORE also grabbed a protester from the stage.

Protestors with the same activist group had previously interrupted a Sanders rally in Nevada last month, with one grabbing the microphone from the senator.