Biden pledges to reinstate Obama-era protections in LGBTQ plan

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' MORE pledged to reinstate Obama-era LGBTQ protections in his equality plan released Thursday.

“Hate and discrimination against LGBTQ+ people started long before [President] Trump and [Vice President Mike] Pence took office. Defeating them will not solve the problem, but it is an essential first step in order to resume our march toward equality,” the Biden campaign said in the plan.

Biden’s proposal calls for undoing several actions Trump has taken in his first term in office, including Trump’s ban on allowing transgender individuals from serving openly in the military. Biden’s campaign called the policy “discriminatory and detrimental to our national security.”

Biden also pledged to ensure federally funded homeless shelters provide housing to individuals according to their gender identity.

Biden promised to enact the Equality Act during his first 100 days in office and ensure “immediate and full enforcement” of the act across all federal departments and agencies.

The plan would also protect LGBTQ individuals from employment discrimination by reaffirming that the Civil Rights Act prohibits employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity and by ending employment discrimination in the federal government.

Biden’s release of his LGBTQ plan comes as he enters what’s becoming a two-person race, with him and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRepublicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' Sanders condemns his supporters' 'ugly, personal attacks' against Warren MORE (I-Vt.). Biden has a slight lead in delegates after Super Tuesday wins.

Biden was boosted in Super Tuesday races after moderate candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharBiden surge calms Democratic jitters Delegate battle ahead likely favors Biden How the Democratic candidates should talk to voters about Cuba MORE (D-Minn.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegBiden surge calms Democratic jitters Delegate battle ahead likely favors Biden Ocasio-Cortez: Effective political organizers should be inclusive MORE dropped out and endorsed him.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren Sanders condemns his supporters' 'ugly, personal attacks' against Warren The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden riding wave of momentum after stunning Super Tuesday Delegate battle ahead likely favors Biden MORE (D-Mass.), one of the most progressive elected Democrats, dropped out of the race Thursday after disappointing finishes in early primary states. Warren said she will not immediately endorse a candidate.