John Delaney endorses Biden

Former Rep. John Delaney John DelaneyNevada caucuses open with a few hiccups Lobbying world The Hill's Campaign Report: Four-way sprint to Iowa finish line MORE (D-Md.) on Friday endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Vulnerable Republicans dodge questions on support for ObamaCare lawsuit MORE for president, the latest in a string of Biden endorsements this week from onetime rivals.

Delaney, who ended his presidential campaign in January, joined a slew of Democrats from the party’s moderate wing who have thrown their support behind Biden.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegBiden pledges to reinstate Obama-era protections in LGBTQ plan Women ask 'if not now when?' after Warren exits presidential race President Trump won Super Tuesday MORE and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharKlobuchar requests independent probe of murder case from 2002: report Biden pledges to reinstate Obama-era protections in LGBTQ plan Pelosi: 'We'll have a woman president' someday MORE (D-Minn.) endorsed Biden shortly after ending their own bids before Super Tuesday, when Biden jumped ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Vulnerable Republicans dodge questions on support for ObamaCare lawsuit MORE (I-Vt.) in the delegate count.

“Joe is the right person to beat Donald Trump, because he is everything Trump is not--Joe is a good, decent person, who cares about others and understands the struggles that so many Americans face every day,” Delaney said in a statement. “He has spent years as a public servant gaining the expertise necessary to lead our nation and reestablish the United States as a global leader, reversing course on the isolationism, nationalism, and global retreat of the Trump Administration.”

Delaney was one of several moderate candidates competing with Biden early in the 2020 race. In one of the more memorable moments of his campaign, he tussled with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Warren'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Warren on Sanders supporters' online attacks: 'I think it's a real problem' MORE (D-Mass.) on the odds of legislation such as “Medicare for All” passing the House and Senate.

“I don't understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can't do and shouldn't fight for,” Warren said.

Warren ended her White House bid on Thursday but has not endorsed anyone.