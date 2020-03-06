Ocasio-Cortez says she'll support Biden if he wins Democratic nomination

Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezHealth official goes viral after licking finger during coronavirus briefing 'Squad' members who backed Sanders hail 'progressive lion' Warren Ocasio-Cortez: Effective political organizers should be inclusive MORE (D-N.Y.) said Thursday she would support former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Vulnerable Republicans dodge questions on support for ObamaCare lawsuit MORE if he became the Democratic presidential candidate.

"I've said throughout this entire process that what is so important is that we ultimately unite behind who that Democratic nominee is," Ocasio-Cortez, who has endorsed Biden's main rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the Democratic race, told Seth Meyers in an appearance on his late-night show.

"I think it's a two-way street. I've been concerned by some folks that say if [Sanders] is the nominee they won't support him and the other way around," she continued.

The progressive firebrand, who also canvassed for Sanders in 2016, added that the general election in November is "more important than all of us."

Ocasio-Cortez, 30, has butted heads multiple times with Biden, criticizing his record as senator and asserting that in other countries they would not even be part of the same political party.

After a strong showing on Super Tuesday, Biden has surged to front-runner status and leads Sanders in delegates as the two remaining candidates prepare for the next round of primaries on Tuesday.