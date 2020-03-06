Sanders's brother: 'Bernard is Trump's nightmare'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Vulnerable Republicans dodge questions on support for ObamaCare lawsuit MORE’s (I-Vt.) brother on Friday defended his younger sibling’s presidential candidacy against electability concerns, saying that “Bernard is Trump’s nightmare.”

Larry Sanders, 84, is a current of the United Kingdom resident and has previously run for British parliament.

Larry Sanders told CNN during an interview that voters should be wary of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Vulnerable Republicans dodge questions on support for ObamaCare lawsuit MORE’s recent surge in the polls.

He opined that Biden was "a symbol of people who don't really care very much," according to the news source.

Larry Sanders’s comments come as the former vice president has established himself as the Democratic primary front-runner in the race to the nomination.

A decisive, swift win in the South Carolina primary as well as a surprising tally of 10 states during the Super Tuesday nominating contests earlier this week have turned potential voters’ heads in the direction of the Biden camp.

Both Bernie Sanders and Biden have competed for the top spot in the field, hitting highs and lows in terms of support throughout the 2020 primary race. Shortly before Super Tuesday, Sanders appeared to be the front-runner, competing well in Iowa and earning wins in both New Hampshire and Nevada. The Vermont senator won four out of the 14 states on Super Tuesday.

Larry Sanders also defended his brother’s comments on Cuban socialist policies after the senator praised literacy programs implemented by the late Fidel Castro. Bernie Sanders’s comments have drawn scrutiny from both Democrats and Republicans as the senator continues on the path to the nomination.

"Castro's Cuba did do good things for people. Bernard has never for one moment thought it was a good place to live, because he doesn't like to live in a totalitarian society," Larry Sanders said, according to CNN. "But the fact that people lived longer is worth noting.”

Larry Sanders also added that he does not “see any evidence whatever” of the claims that there is a harassing “Bernie bro” culture among his brother’s supporters. He made a point of noting that he is “definitely not” a “Bernie bro.”

Bernie Sanders and Biden are two of the only three candidates left in the Democratic race. Earlier this week, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegBiden pledges to reinstate Obama-era protections in LGBTQ plan Women ask 'if not now when?' after Warren exits presidential race President Trump won Super Tuesday MORE, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharKlobuchar requests independent probe of murder case from 2002: report Biden pledges to reinstate Obama-era protections in LGBTQ plan Pelosi: 'We'll have a woman president' someday MORE (D-Minn.), billionaire and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and most recently Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Warren'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Warren on Sanders supporters' online attacks: 'I think it's a real problem' MORE (D-Mass.) have all ended their 2020 bids.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardWarren says a woman can still be president, 'it's just going to be a little longer' Pelosi: 'We'll have a woman president' someday Pelosi says 'element of misogyny' undermines women like Warren MORE (D-Hawaii) is the only other candidate remaining in the race, though she has failed to gain much traction thus far.

Sanders will face off against Biden as voters head to the polls yet again on March 10, when another state with a significant number of delegates, Michigan, is up for grabs.