Sanders campaign co-chair says Warren would be 'outstanding choice' for VP

Rep. Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaMeet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders Khanna introduces bill to add a third gender option on US passports Omar endorses progressive Georgia Democrat running for House seat MORE (D-Calif.), one of Sen. Bernie Sander's (I-Vt.) campaign co-chairs, said on Friday that Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Warren'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Warren on Sanders supporters' online attacks: 'I think it's a real problem' MORE (D-Mass.) would be an "outstanding choice" for vice president.

"I mean, I've said Senator Warren would be an outstanding choice," Khanna said on MSNBC. "There will be other outstanding choices."

The congressman added he would advise Sanders to pick a woman as his running mate.

Khanna's comments come after Warren withdrew from the Democratic primary race Thursday after failing to gain traction in the states to votes so far, including placing third in her home state of Massachusetts. Like Sanders, Warren ran on a progressive platform, supporting policies such as "Medicare for All."

Warren declined to immediately endorse Sanders or former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Vulnerable Republicans dodge questions on support for ObamaCare lawsuit MORE, the two major remaining candidates on the race.

When asked about the possibility of being Sanders' running mate by MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowWarren on Sanders supporters' online attacks: 'I think it's a real problem' Warren says a woman can still be president, 'it's just going to be a little longer' Sanders ad with Obama raises eyebrows MORE on Thursday, Warren responded: "Look, the job of senator is a good job. As a matter of fact, the job of teacher is a good job."

Biden emerged from Super Tuesday as the front-runner, winning 10 of 14 states and overtaking Sanders in the number of pledged delegates.