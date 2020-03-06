New standards eliminate Tulsi Gabbard from next Democratic debate

The Democratic National Committee on Friday announced new qualifying standards for the upcoming Arizona debate that will leave only the top two contenders on stage.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardWarren says a woman can still be president, 'it's just going to be a little longer' Pelosi: 'We'll have a woman president' someday Pelosi says 'element of misogyny' undermines women like Warren MORE (D-Hawaii) did not meet the single qualifying factor: earning at least 20 percent of the delegates awarded as of March 15.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Vulnerable Republicans dodge questions on support for ObamaCare lawsuit MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Vulnerable Republicans dodge questions on support for ObamaCare lawsuit MORE are the candidates who have qualified for the debate, which will be hosted by CNN and Univision on March 15 in Phoenix.

DEVELOPING