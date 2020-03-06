Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot endorses Joe Biden for president

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday she is endorsing Joe Biden Joe Biden'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Vulnerable Republicans dodge questions on support for ObamaCare lawsuit MORE for president, a boost for the former vice president ahead of Illinois’ March 17 primary.

“Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden for President. Joe is the best candidate to unite our country and move us past a presidency that has sought to divide us based on what we look like, what we believe, or who we love. He’s ready to lead and he’ll do it with passion and empathy,” Lightfoot tweeted.

Lightfoot is just the latest high-profile Democrat to back Biden, who has received an avalanche of endorsements from establishment figures following a 30-point rout in South Carolina and wins in 10 of 14 Super Tuesday states.

The Chicago mayor had previously considered supporting Michael Bloomberg Michael BloombergThe Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Warren says a woman can still be president, 'it's just going to be a little longer' Women ask 'if not now when?' after Warren exits presidential race MORE for president, but the former New York City mayor dropped out of the race after a dismal Super Tuesday showing.

Illinois is one of four states holding their primaries on March 17 and is a top priority down the road for both Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Vulnerable Republicans dodge questions on support for ObamaCare lawsuit MORE (I-Vt.), with its hefty prize of 155 delegates.

A Southern Illinois University poll released last month showed Sanders with a 5-point lead in the state, though the survey was conducted before Biden’s winning spree from South Carolina and Super Tuesday.