Sanders not worried about his safety after 'disgusting' swastika display at rally

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Vulnerable Republicans dodge questions on support for ObamaCare lawsuit MORE (I-Vt.) on Friday said he isn't concerned about his safety after a protester was removed from his campaign rally in Phoenix on Thursday for waving a Nazi flag.

"It's not a question of whether I feel unsafe," Sanders told reporters when asked if the incident made him feel unsafe at his own rallies.

Sanders, who would be the first Jewish president if elected, condemned the protester's actions.

"It is beyond disgusting to see that in the United States of America, there are people who would show the emblem of Hitler and Nazism," he said, calling it "the most detestable symbol in modern history, a symbol of which over 400,000 brave Americans died trying to defeat."

For someone to display "the most detestable symbol in modern history, a symbol in which over 400,000 brave Americans died trying to defeat, is unspeakable," Sanders says after a Nazi flag was unfurled, and immediately removed, from his rally last night. https://t.co/3UBOtKBQkK pic.twitter.com/gZHtOZ6BiL — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 6, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Vulnerable Republicans dodge questions on support for ObamaCare lawsuit MORE, Sanders's top rival for the Democratic nomination, also condemned the incident in a tweet Friday, saying, "I don't care who you're supporting, attacks like this against a man who could be the first Jewish President are disgusting and beyond the pale."

"Hatred and bigotry have no place in America — and it's up to all of us to root out these evils wherever they're found," he added.

I don't care who you're supporting, attacks like this against a man who could be the first Jewish President are disgusting and beyond the pale. Hatred and bigotry have no place in America — and it's up to all of us to root out these evils wherever they're found. https://t.co/Q1Pz3hRUDS — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 6, 2020

The Anti-Defamation League on Friday identified the protester as a white supremacist who has engaged in similar actions at other events.